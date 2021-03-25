Jesse Harris Brand, 86, died Monday, March 23, 2021 at his home in Okolona surrounded by his family after a lengthy illness. Jesse was born on August 9, l934 in Clay County to the late Charles Brand and Mary Evelyn Stevens Brand. He married Carolyn Watson of Okolona on November 19, 1956. Jesse worked most of his life at Futorian Furniture Mfg in Okolona as well as owning Brand Upholstery Shop. Jesse made valuable contributions to his community as a volunteer fireman and ultimately worked his way up to Chief of the Okolona Fire Department where he was totally dedicated and devoted to serving others. A patriotic American, Jesse served 38 years with the Mississippi National Guard, primarily with the 233rd Engineering Battalion headquartered in West Point. Staff Sergeant Jesse Brand retired in l994 with honors and gratitude from his fellow soldiers, Community and State for his service. He enjoyed fellowship with family, his fellow firefighters and National Guard folks. He was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church in Okolona. A service celebrating his life will take place at 2 PM Sunday, March 28, 2021 at the Okolona Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Rev. Sean Greer officiating assisted by Rev. H. B. Miller. A graveside service, with military and fireman honors, will follow in Oddfellows Cemetery in Okolona. Visitation will be from Noon-service time on Sunday only. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends. Chief Brand is survived by his wife of 64 years, Carolyn Watson Brand of Okolona; two sons, William "Bill" Brand of Sherman and Leslie Brand of Okolona; a daughter, Carol Brand Caldwell (John) of Sherman; four grandchildren, Sam Brand, Dallas Brand (Teresa), John Martin Caldwell (Brittany), Lauren Galloway (Jake); five great grandchildren, Emerson, Zach and Colton Galloway, and Hunter and Eli Brand,; his brother, James Brand (Pat) of Ocean Springs, MS. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Charles Brand (Liv) of West Point. Pallbearers will be Jake Galloway, John Martin Caldwell, Sam Brand, Dallas Brand, Ritchie Watson, and Gibb Wise. Honorary pallbearers will be past Okolona Fire Department and Police Department, and 223rd Engineer Battalion (Okolona Unit). The family expresses gratitude to the NMMC Home Health and Hospice team for their loving care of Jesse during his long illness. Memorials may be made to NMMC Home Health and Hospice, 830 South Gloster, Tupelo, MS 38801. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
