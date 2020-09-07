SHANNON, MS -- Robert Brand, Jr., 77, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital Golden Triangle in Columbus, MS. Services will be on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 @11am, Graveside at Pleasant Grove Church Cemetery, Buena, MS. Due to the pandemic the graveside service will be private to the family only. Visitation will be on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 5-7 pm, Walk-Thru at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. "A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.".

