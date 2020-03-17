Lillie McFall Brand, 56, died Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. She was born March 28, 1963 in Calhoun County to Buck McFall and Carolyn Hitt McFall. Ms. Brand worked at Pickle's Drive Inn in Amory, MS. She had lived in Aberdeen since 2011. She was a Baptist. Services will be Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Friendship Baptist Church in Aberdeen at 12:00 P.M. with Bro. Rick Burton officiating. Burial will be in OakLawn Memorial Gardens. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by her husband, Kevin Brand of Aberdeen, MS; three sons Sam Hyde (Samantha) of Amory, MS, Adam Hyde of Amory, MS and Thomas Hyde Brand; three sisters Juliet Long, Ramona Hood and Shelda Tredwell; one brother Marshall McFall and four grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother Adrian McFall. Visitation will be Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 10:00 A.M. until service time at the church. Condolences may be sent to www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Opinion Poll
POLL: Have you completed your census form?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.