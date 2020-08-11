Virginia Shotts Brand Prairie- Virginia was born on May 18, 1930 to Ernest W. Shotts and Burma Clem McFerrin in Mantachie, MS at grandmothers house. She passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center-Eupora at the age of 90. She lived and grew up in Houston and graduated from Houston High School in 1948. She married Billy Brand on January 12, 1950. She was a program clerk in the ASCS office, now FSA in Houston for over 30 years. Graveside services will be at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Houston Cemetery with Bro. Kevin Lindley officiating. Burial to follow. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements. She is survived by a niece, Virginia Cole (Stan) of McKinney, TX; a nephew, Steve Shotts (Teresa) of Dallas, TX; a niece-in-law, Cloetta Spearman (Mike) of Colorado; two great nieces, Angela Hollingsworth and Renay Moore of Houston. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Brand; a brother, Jean E. Shotts, Sr.; two nephews, Jean E. Shotts, Jr. and James Brand. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: McCondy Cemetery Fund, Post Office Box 1161, Aberdeen, MS 39730. For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
