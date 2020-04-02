HOUSTON MS -- Willie L. Brand, 102, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Floy Dyer Manor in Houston, MS. Services will be on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Montgomery Mortuary Chapel in Houston, MS with a 10 or less policy implemented.. Visitation will be on Friday, April 3, 2020 from 4-5:00 p.m. with a walk in/walk out policy implemented. at Montgomery Mortuary in Houston, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements.. Burial will follow at Gibbs Cemetery in Houston, MS..

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.