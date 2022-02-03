Costella Buchanan Brandon was born on the 14th day of July 1944 to the late Eugene and Rosie Lee Buchanan. On Tuesday, February 1, 2022, our Heavenly Father called her to be at rest with him. Costella gave her life to Christ at an early age and joined Springhill Missionary Baptist Church in Nettleton, and remained until her health began to fail. She attended Sims High School in Nettleton. She was later employed at Daybrite Lighting for 38 years, where she retired. She leaves to mourn: one loving daughter, Jacqueline Denise Harris of Nettleton; two sons, Greg Buchanan of the home and Stephen (Anita) Buchanan of Springhill, TN; two grandchildren, Sharika (Dontae) Danner Price and Jaylin (Makayla) Harris, both of Nettleton; two great-grandchildren, Amariya Danner and Ayden Collins, both of Nettleton; three sisters, Brenda (Roger) Simpson of New Albany. Tense (Joe) Harris, and Phyllis Buchanan, both of Nettleton; three sisters-in-laws, Lois Gates, Nyoka, and Dorothy Brandon, all of Nettleton; brothers-in-law, Robert, Lawlor, Benjamin, and Willie Bob Brandon Sr, all of Nettleton; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends; and a very close friend, Diane Finnie. Graveside services will be on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 2pm at Mullens Cemetery. Visitation will be today from 3pm - 6pm at Community Funeral Directors in Nettleton under the directions of Willie Brandon, Jr. She was preceded in death by: her parents, Eugene and Rosie Lee Buchanan; her grandparents, L.B. and Idella Gamble, and Susie Thomas; three sisters; three brothers; her husband, Elbert Lee Brandon.
