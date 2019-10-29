ABERDEEN -- Ida Brandon, 68, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Sat, Nov 2, 2019 at 1 p.m. at New Hebron M.B. Church. Visitation will be on Fri, Nov 1, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Belle Memorial . Burial will follow at Willis Cemetery.

