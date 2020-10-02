Jones "Shep" Brandon, 78, passed away on October 2, 2020 at his home in Pontotoc, MS. He was born on February 21, 1942 to Fred and Eunice Jones Brandon in Pontotoc County. He got his education at Zion Elementary and Pontotoc High School. He played all sports in high school, was known as one of the best football players during his high school years, and was a team member of the undefeated 1959 Pontotoc Football Team, which is the only year Pontotoc went undefeated. He worked at Penn. Tire and Rubber Company for 16 1/2 years until they closed in 1979. He then drove a truck for Houlka Trucking until he became disabled in 1991. He loved deer hunting, and running dogs in coyote pens and field trials. He was a past president of the Fox Hunters Association. Survivors include his wife, Susan Loggins Brandon; sons, Ron Brandon(Heather) of Pontotoc and Shawn Brandon(Sunya) of Randolph; daughter, Lisa Stout(Kerry); step sons, Mackenzie Stewart(Jeanie) and William Stewart(Tina); grandchildren, Hannah, Ruth, Neo, Hallel, McRae, Ivy, Morgan, Molly, and Laken; step grandsons, Devon Stewart and Alex Stewart; step granddaughter, Trinity (Shane and baby Makenna Manseau); great grandson, Hunter Harrelson; one very special friend and caregiver, Don Boland; and his beloved pets, Booge and Lucy. He was preceded in death by his parents; and the mother of his children, Carolyn Stewart Brandon. Services will be Monday, October 5, 2020 at 11AM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Podrae Keith Cobb officiating and Michael Smith singing. Burial will be in Black Zion Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Eric Loggins, Kevin Cobb, Mark Mayo, David Litton, David Simmons, and Hog Bridges. Honorary Pallbearers: Don Boland, Pistol Russell, Jerry Coleman, and Van McWhirter. Visitation will be Sunday, October 4, 5-8PM and Monday, October 5, 10AM until service time.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.