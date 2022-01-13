Ottis Wayne Brandon cut a wide path and lived amongst us for 94 years with a large amount of wit, laughter and enjoyment. Mr. Brandon rejoined his parents, first wife, three children and host of friends gone before and met his creator on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 from injuries incurred from a fall. Ottis was born on May 12, l927 in the Endville Community of Pontotoc County to the late Lawrence Edward Brandon and Rosa Belle Witcher Brandon. He grew up there and, all his life, enjoyed recalling the histories of family and events from Endville. A patriotic American, Ottis served in the U. S. Navy in Guam during World War II and in post war time. Ottis worked many years in the porcelain enamel department of Daybrite Lighting. He was baptized at Wildwood Baptist Church while in his 80's. He credited part of his longevity to daily walks and enjoyed walking with his 102 year old friend, Mr. Potter. Possessed with a big personality, Ottis loved Wendy's frosties, gardening, fishing and riding his scooter in his neighborhood racing his young friends on their bicycles. A fine man, a great husband, dad and granddad, Ottis will long be remembered for his kindness to all. A service celebrating his life will be held at 2:30 PM Today (Friday 1/14/22) at the Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel at Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo with Bro. Mike Sauvegeot officiating. A private family burial will follow in the Brandon family plot at Endville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 PM-service time at the funeral home. Ottis is survived by his wife, Hazel Young Russell Brandon and her family; his daughter, Suzanne Brandon Whitehead and her husband, Don of Duluth, Ga.; sister, Louise Griffin; his grandchildren, Amy Anthony (Jim), Chad West (Julie), Spence Brandon (Tammy), Blake Brandon, Justin Whitehead (Jun), Amanda Afdahl (Mike), Brandon Whitehead (Jenna), Hilary Hamby (Kelsey), Ansley Beatty (Steven), Briana Beglyarov (Max) and Hannah Freyre (Preston); 19 great grandchildren; his sons in law: Scotty West of Tupelo and Wayne Hamby of Atlanta, Ga. He was preceded in death by his first wife and the mother of his children, Evangeline Herndon Brandon, three children, Tony Brandon, Marilyn Hamby and Charlotte West and a brother, Dennis Brandon. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
+1
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.