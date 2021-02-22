Saltillo- Charlotte Brandon West, 73, went to be with her Lord and Savior at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford, MS on February 21, 2021. She was born November 13, 1947 in Tupelo, MS to Ottis Brandon and the late Evangeline Brandon. She lived her entire life in Tupelo and loved every second of it, but was an avid traveler and wanted to see all parts of the world. She spent 52 years of her life married to her 5th grade best friend, Scotty West. She has been a loyal wife, daughter, sister, mother, grandmother and friend. Her life-long accomplishments are endless as she initiated the first swing-bed program at North Mississippi Medical Center (NMMC), served on the state licensure board, led 4H groups, served in the church on the women's ministry board and visitor welcoming board. She received a number of awards and recognitions ranging from employee of the year at NMMC to social worker of the year in Mississippi. The list could go on and on but her greatest accomplishment was impacting the lives of each and every person she came into contact with. To know Charlotte, was and still is to love Charlotte. To many, she was known as "Tae"- especially her beloved six granddaughters and one grandson. She truly was the definition of a Proverbs 31 woman: she spoke with wisdom and always offered faithful instruction. For indeed, a woman who fears the Lord is to be praised. Visitation services will occur at Holland Funeral Home, Wednesday, February 24, 2021 from 12 o'clock pm to 1:30 pm. A private funeral and burial will occur after where Charlotte will be laid to rest at Endville Cemetery. She is survived by her father, Ottis Brandon (Hazel), sister, Suzanne Whitehead (Don). She is also survived by her doting husband, Scotty West, their two children: Chad West (Julie) and Amy Anthony (Jim), and their seven grandchildren: Meri-Hollis, Haley, Maddie, and Will West and Emery, Ashlyn, and Avery Anthony. She was preceded in death by her mother and siblings, Tony Brandon and Marilyn Hamby. Memorials may be made to the Diabetes Foundation of Mississippi, 800 Avery Blvd, Suite 100, Ridgeland, MS 39157. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends.
