Eulon D Brannen, 88, left this earthly home on Sunday, September 1, 2019, at his home. He was born November 18, 1930 to the late J D Brannen and the late Carra Mae Johnson Brannen. He was a member of Gum church of Christ. He spent many years as an electrician and welder at Mueller Brass and Tru Temper. After retirement he was a volunteer member of Tremont Fire Dept. until he turned 80. He met life with a smile and a kind gentle spirit. He was loved by many. Services will be 2:00 pm on Wednesday September 4, 2019 at Senter Funeral Home with Ministers Brady Ramey and Rodney Livingston. Visitation will begin at 11:00 am on Wednesday. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Survivors include his daughter, Jan White of Fulton; sister, Lynette Peoples; grandsons: Mark White and Bobby (Amanda) White of Smithville; great-granddaughters: Reid (Taylor) Caldwell and Shelby White both of Tupelo; great-grandson, Jack White of Smithville; special cousin, Eugene Johnson. Preceded in death by his parents, wife, Syble Brannen Pallbearers are Rush Holcomb, Adam Carnathan, Barry Peoples, Ethan Taylor, G A Curry, Tim Kimble Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
