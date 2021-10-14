Tupelo-William Patrick Brannigan, III, known by all as Billy, departed this life unexpectedly on Sat. Oct. 9, 2021, while working for River Ridge Renovators in the Tampa, Fla. area. Billy was born on December 8, 1978 in Libertyville, Ill. to the late William Patrick Brannigan, Jr. and the late Kathy Diane Gilliam Brannigan. He grew up in Tupelo and graduated from Tupelo High School in 1996 where he was on the track team. He attended ICC. Billy worked in the building trades the last few years. He was a great outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He enjoyed any sporting event but was a great Ole Miss Rebels and Chicago Bears and Cubs fan. Billy had a delightful personality and was possibly the most likeable person anyone could meet. He was gifted at making people laugh and smile. He cared for everyone and was especially proud of his sons, whom he always doted over. He attended The Orchard Church. A visitation will take place from 10 AM-12 PM on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. A private family service will follow with Bro. Colby Cuevas officiating. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park in Verona. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at 1 PM Saturday, 10/16/21 (www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming) and will be permanently archived thereafter. Survivors include his sons, Hunter Brannigan (Haylee Owen, fiancé) and his mother, Molly , Tanner Brannigan and Jack Brannigan and their mother, Avery all of Tupelo; his brother, Ryan Brannigan (Madeline) of Franklin, Tn.; his aunts, Carolyn Gertz, Mary Willett and Nancy Gutzeit; his uncles, Steve Gilliam (Teresa) and Jack Brannigan (Deedee). Several cousins in Illinois; He was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Bill and Kathy. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Salvation Army ARC Program 2649 Kirby Whitten Road Memphis, TN 38133
