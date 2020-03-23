Amory - Patricia "Pat" Lynn Brannon, 66, met her Lord and Savior face to face on Friday, March 20, 2020. Born in Morrilton, Arkansas, on November 6, 1953, she was a daughter of the late Ben and Mary Hamm Baker. Pat grew up in Arkansas and graduated from Wonderview High School in Wonderview, Arkansas. Prior to graduating, Pat played on the High School Basketball team where she was an amazing athlete, one time scoring 52 points in a single game. Pat loved singing, especially Country and Gospel music, and for a while, she sang in her family's band. At a young age, while working at Valley Foods grocery store, she met the love of her life, Howard Brannon. They were married on February 14, 1975 and were blessed with two sons. She was a loving wife and caring mother who always put her family first. While her boys were young, Pat worked as a substitute school teacher so that she could spend extra time with them as they learned. She loved the Lord, was a member of Meadowood Baptist Church, and sang her heart out while participating in the choir. Every morning, she loved spending her precious quiet time with her Lord. God blessed Pat with creativity, and she used that gift to reach so many people. She became an author and wrote many children's books, poems, psalms, and children's songs. She was very godly and extended kindness to everyone she met. She was genuine, non-judgmental, encouraging, and always made people feel loved and important. Children's smiles and laughter were always on her heart, and she used God's gifts to help them enjoy learning. She never met a stranger and made new friends almost instantly. She loved her family and grandchildren with a passion. In her free time, Pat loved traveling and was always ready to go anywhere and see new things. She loved watching the Final Four and was a true fan of Arkansas Athletics. Pat was blessed with so many friends, and she enjoyed fellowshipping with them or just reaching out via social media. Our community has lost a talented artist and friend who has left a legacy of learning and love. All will miss her dearly, yet they celebrate with her family the fact that she has ultimately won the fight and is with God. Pat is survived by her loving husband, Howard, Amory; sons, Jason Brannon (Vanessa), Olive Branch, Shawn Brannon, Amory; grandchildren, Elijah Brannon, Addie Rose Balmut, and Jack Balmut; brother, Benny Baker (Pam), Hot Springs, AR; nieces and nephews, Brandon Baker, Cassandra Ragazzoni, Heath Fougerousse, Chad Fougerousse, Kayla Beck, Sarah Freyaldenhoven, and Todd Brekeen; too many friends to mention. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ben and Mary Baker and her sister, Rhonda Baker. The family will have a private family funeral with Dr. Lloyd Sweatt officiating. There will be a Celebration of Life Memorial Service at a later date, once the Covid recommendations on gatherings are lifted. Burial will be on Friday, in the Robertstown Community Cemetery, in Robertstown, Arkansas. Memorials may be made to the Amory Municipal Library's Children's Storytime, the Summer Reading Program, or book donations, to the library located at 401 2nd Avenue North, Amory, MS, 38821.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.