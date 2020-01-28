- Joyce Marie Ray Brasfield died January 27, 2020 in Florence, AL at Glenwood Center. She was born March 26, 1933 in Aberdeen, MS to Mildred Morgan Ray and John M. Ray, the third of four daughters. Joyce was a lifelong member of First United Methodist Church in Aberdeen, until her health declined in 2013. Joyce married Thomas Dane Brasfield on January 30, 1959. Their 61st anniversary would have been in three days. Joyce and Dane have one daughter, Jane Marie. Joyce is survived by her husband Dane of Aberdeen and Florence, AL, daughter Jane Tinkham, son-in law Doug Tinkham, granddaughter Cori Tinkham, grandson Owen Tinkham (all of Muscle Shoals, AL), sister Johnnie R. Rogers of Aberdeen, brother-in-law Clarence R. Brown of Aberdeen, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, Ruth R. Brown of Aberdeen, and Doris R. McCallum of Texas. Visitation will be Saturday, February 1 at 1:00 pm at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen, MS, with a service in the chapel following at 2:00 pm. Burial will be in Oddfellows Rest Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
