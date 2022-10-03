Collierville, Tennessee — Mary Kathryn Brasfield went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on October 3, 2022 at Baptist Reynolds Hospice House in Collierville, Tennessee, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. She was 81 years of age. She was born February 26, 1941, in Coffeeville, Mississippi to the late Manchie and Lenora Fly. She worked at Renasant Bank for 35 years. In her spare time, she enjoyed playing bridge, reading, and most of all spending time with her grandchildren. She was a longtime member of West Jackson Street Baptist Church. Visitation will be 12:30 p.m. until service time Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services honoring Mary Kathryn's life will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Bro. Burt Harper officiating. Graveside services at Tupelo Memorial Park will follow. Survivors include her two daughters, Melanie Little (Jeff) of Germantown, Tennessee, and Wendy Gault (Bob) of New Albany; grandchildren, Lacey Moody (Sam) of Memphis, Tennessee, Maggie Bechtel (Jeffrey) of Collierville, Kathryn Neuhaus of Birmingham, Alabama, Jake Neuhaus (Kelsy) of Nashville, Tennessee, Keely Hamilton (Scott) of Boston, Maine, and Sarah Vance Gault of Tupelo; six great-grandchildren; two sisters, Ann Kirk (Dynamite) of Grenada, and Betty Neal (Buddy) of Grenada; one brother, Charles Fly (Pam) of Ridgeland; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jimmy "Onion" Brasfield; and her sister, Dot Blakely. Pallbearers will be Jake Neuhaus, Sam Moody, Jeffrey Bechtel, Scott Kirk, Jason Neal, Tyler Kirk, and Cannon Kirk. Memorials may be made in her memory to Regional Rehabilitation Center, 615 Pegram Drive, Tupelo, MS 38801. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be made to www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.