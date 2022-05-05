Ruth Poston Brasfield, 88, passed away at her daughters residence in Tupelo on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Ruth was born on June 29, 1933 in Putnam County, Tennessee to Irwin and Nellie Freeman Poston. She later moved to Aberdeen in 1960 when she and Norris Brasfield married.She was a devoted wife and mother, spending some of her best years as a homemaker raising her children.Ruth was also the oldest living member of South Side Baptist Church where she faithfully worshipped each week.She enjoyed traveling to the beach, working in her flowers and Koi pond at her home.She loved animals, especially her beloved chihuahua, Pedro. Ruth is survived by her daughter, Pam Brasfield, Tupelo; son, Billy Brasfield, Aberdeen; brother, Ed Poston, Clarksville, TN; sisters, Fran Hurt, Greenville, TX and Sue Sexton, Chandler, TX; grandchildren, Tori Brasfield, NC, Megan Brasfield and Blake Brasfield, Both of San Antonio, TX; great grandchildren, Justice, Jubei and Jayla Maultsby; a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by a son, Jeff "Butch" Brasfield; grandson, Jason Brasfield; 1 sister, 3 brothers and her beloved Pedro. Funeral Services will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at South Side Baptist Church with Bro. Terry Benton and Bro. Rob Sexton officiating.Burial will follow in Oddfellows Rest Cemetery.Pallbearers will be Randy Ginn, Kenny Bailey, Tom Smith, Jeff Crowley, Coy Flynn and Roscoe Ivy. Visitation will be prior to the service on Saturday from 12:30 PM until 1:45 PM. Condolences may be shared with the family at tisdalelannmemorialfuneralhome.com.
