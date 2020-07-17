Curtis Earl Brasher, 81, passed away July 16, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital - Oxford, MS. In his younger years, he was employed in the furniture industry and became a self employed logger and retired cattle farmer. He enjoyed working his cows. He always had a smile on his face, ready to work. He loved spending time with his family and friends. He will be dearly missed. He is survived by his wife, Mary Lou Brasher; sisters, Dorothy Jean Tharpe and Nancy Washington(R.D.). He is preceded in death by his son, Dwayne Brasher; brothers, Clartis Brasher and Charles Brasher; sisters, Faye Bush and Rea Easely; and his parents, Ular and Virgie Brasher. Graveside service will be Sunday, July 19, 2020 at 4PM at Collums Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Scott Waldo, Danny Gregory, Ricky Gregory, Randy Puttman, Justin Brasher, and Marvin Dixon. Honorary Pallbearer: Pete Weldon, Ryan Washington, and Michael Parker.
