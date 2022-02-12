Tupelo--Millie Bryant Brasher passed away Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at her residence after a lengthy illness. She was born in Pittsboro on October 8, 1935, the daughter of Dee and Eula Mae Harmon Bryant. Millie worked as a retail buyer for several years, she loved planting and tending to her flower gardens and was an excellent seamstress. She was a member of Bissell Baptist Church. She leaves behind two daughters, Sabrina Klaus and her husband, John, of Duluth, Georgia and Amanda Powell and her husband, Robby, of Tupelo; three grandchildren, Amanda Simon and her husband, Todd, Will Watson and his wife, Courtney, and Josh Mask and his wife, Natalie; and one great-granddaughter, Ember Rose Watson. Millie was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Paul Glyn Brasher. The family will honor Millie with a private memorial at a later date. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors has been entrusted with the arrangements Memorial contributions can be made to Sanctuary Hospice, PO Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
