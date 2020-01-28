Rodney G. Braswell, 65, lifelong resident of Tippah County, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Magnolia Regional Hospital in Corinth following a brief illness. At the request of the family, there will be a private funeral service at the Braswell residence with Bro. Kenny James officiating. Burial will follow in Marlow Church of Christ Cemetery near Walnut. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Mr. Braswell was born July 26, 1954 in Memphis, TN, the son of the late Bobby Glenn and Juanita Campbell Braswell. He received his education in the Tippah County Public School System and was married in 1985 to the former Darlene Sue Fuller who preceded him in death January 11, 2019. Mr. Braswell was employed as a tile setter for many years before his retirement. An avid outdoorsman, he will be remembered for his love of fishing, working in his yard and watching westerns on television. Mr. Braswell's family and grandchildren brought much joy to his life and he enjoyed sharing every opportunity with them. Memories will be honored by two daughters, Wyneth Kovacevich (Steve) of Falkner and Tina Cannon (Keith) of Toledo, OH, two sisters Annita Talley (Bobby Joe) of Falkner and Martha Keel (Raymond) of Montgomery, AL, one brother, Michael Braswell (Connie) of Jackson, TN, nine grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Mark Braswell. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Braswell family at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com.
