TIPPAH COUNTY -- Rodney Braswell, 65, passed away Friday, January 23, 2020, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Services will be on A private family service is scheduled at leave blank. Visitation will be on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 5 PM until 8 PM at Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Marlow Church of Christ Cemetery.

