Sharon Braswell, age 66, of Warren, Arkansas, passed away on February 9, 2021. She was a graduate of University of Arkansas, Monticello, where she was a proud member of Alpha Sigma Alpha sorority, SGA, and sweetheart of Theta Xi fraternity. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in English Education and went on to a career of 43 years in education, during which she was honored on three separate occasions as educator of the year. An actress at heart, she took part in many stage plays and organized many productions over the course of her tenure as English and Drama teacher. A teacher as well as a florist, her floral arrangements brightened many weddings and other social events. A beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, she was devoted to her family and especially to her three granddaughters. One of her great loves was travel, driving her to several international trips to European countries, and frequent trips to Asia to support mission work there and visit her grandchildren. She was dedicated to a close-knit group of friends whose annual trips to the beach were a yearly highlight for her. Her jocular warmth and gregarious personality brought joy to all who knew her. She may be best known for her love for God and His word. A devoted student of the Bible, she was a faithful Sunday school teacher, Bible study leader, and active member of First Baptist Church, Warren. She loved her church and her times of study in her Bible. She inductively studied the Bible more than 39 times, passing each Bible along as she finished them to cherished friends and family members. Preceded in death by parents Bruce and Catherine Harrod, she is survived by brothers Roger and Ronald Harrod; sister Carla Wardlaw; husband of 46 years, Eddie Charles Braswell, son Casey Braswell; daughter-in-law Dr. Jeanette Braswell; daughter Alysia McCord; son-in-law Chad McCord, and granddaughters Maggie, Elizabeth Ann, and Josie. Funeral service held Friday, February 12, 2021, at 1:30 p.m., at First Baptist Church, Warren, Arkansas. Burial was in Union Hill Cemetery by Frazer's Funeral Home. Memorial donations can be made to Hope Place of Warren, Arkansas, or the International Mission Board, Richmond, Virginia.
