Celebration of Life services for Doris Jean Honnoll Brawner, 92, is set for 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at New Hope Presbyterian Church in the Biggersville Community of Alcorn County with burial at the church cemetery. Dr. Nicholas Phillips will be officiating. Family will receive friends from 10:00 am to service time at the church Mrs. Brawner died Sunday, December 5, 2021 in Oxford, MS. She was born on June 17, 1929 in Alcorn County, MS and was the youngest of three children born to the late Dr. Robert Edwin Honnoll and Ardena Mathis Honnoll of Biggersville. She was a long-time teacher at Biggersville High School, retiring in 1992 after 28 years of service. She was the Beta Club faculty sponsor and recently received the Biggersville High School Alumni Appreciation Award in 2021. Mrs. Brawner was a faithful member of New Hope Presbyterian Church, where she served as a Sunday School teacher and later Elder of the Church. She graduated from Biggersville High School in 1948 where she was Salutatorian. Mrs. Brawner graduated from Mississippi State College for Women and earned her Bachelor's Degree in 1951. She later returned to college at the University of Mississippi and earned her Master's Degree in Education in 1977. During her 50's, she returned to playing tennis, a sport she enjoyed while in college. Mrs. Brawner was left handed and proved to be a very competitive player. In her retirement, she enjoyed playing Bridge, Mexican Train Domino's, and Bunco with many friends and family. Mrs. Brawner was an avid reader and especially enjoyed history and fiction. She also enjoyed working crossword puzzles and reading her Bible on a daily basis. She was preceded in death by her half-brother, Robert Honnoll (Alice); sister, Martha Busby (Maurice); and brother, Scott Mathis Honnoll (Mary Frances). Mrs. Brawner was married to James William Brawner, her loving husband of 59 years, who preceded her in death in 2010. Survivors who affectionately called her Memama include their daughter, Charlotte Waller (Bill) of Oxford, MS; their son, Bruce H. Brawner (Leslie) of Madison, MS; their son, Dr. William C. Brawner (Linda Lee) of Tupelo, MS; eight grandchildren, Dr. William Waller III of Hattiesburg, MS, Jeannie Waller Zieren (Jon) of Oxford, MS, Clayton Waller of Nashville, TN, Lauren Brawner Nichols (Greg) of Madison, MS, Bridget Brawner Toffel (Randall) of Birmingham, Ala., Beau Brawner of Seattle, WA, Will Brawner and Harrison Brawner, both of Tupelo, MS. She also has six great grandchildren: Ava Grace Nichols, Ethan Gregory Nichols, Emma Reece Nichols, Grey Zieren, Ella Charlotte Zieren, and Joseph Gabriel Toffel. Pallbearers include David Honnoll, Bob Honnoll, Jon Zieren, Greg Nichols, Randall Toffel, Dr. William Waller III, Clayton Waller, Beau Brawner, Will Brawner and Harrison Brawner. Memorials may be made to New Hope Cemetery Fund, 499 CR 513 Rienzi, MS 38865. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mcpetersfuneraldirectors.com for the Brawner family.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.