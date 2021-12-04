Lester Bray, 67, of Corinth, MS passed away at Magnolia Regional Health Center on Friday, December 3, 2021. He was born in Tishomingo County, MS on July 4, 1954 to the late Raymond and Lona Mae Morris Bray and graduated from Burnsville High School. Lester worked at two manufacturing companies including ITT for 20 years and Cooper Tire for 24 years before retirement. He was loved by many and will forever be remembered in the hearts of his family and friends. Magnolia Funeral Home - 72 East is entrusted with the arrangements. Visitation is scheduled from 5-7 pm Sunday, December 5, 2021and 1 pm till service time Monday, December 6, 2021at Magnolia Funeral Home - 72 East. A Celebration of Lester's life will be held at 2 pm Monday, December 6, 2021 at Magnolia Funeral Home - East Chapel officiated by Zach Bray. Pallbearers include Chase Peterson, Thomas Bray, Chris Bray, Miles Gingher, Greg Moore, and Riley Gray. Honorary pallbearers include Monte Dunn and Brayden Boothe. Interment will follow in Dogwood Cemetery. Those left to honor Lester's memory include his wife, Patricia Bray; his daughter, Valerie Bray; his stepdaughter, Paige Lancaster (Scott); his stepson, Miles Gingher (Macy); his grandchildren, Chase Peterson, Monte Dunn, Brayden Boothe, Abby Lancaster, Logan Lancaster, Payten Gingher, Clay Gingher, Danny Gingher, Colson Gingher, and Paxtyn Pender; his great-grandchildren, Sawyer Peterson, Hank Peterson, and Heidi Peterson; his brothers, Thomas Bray, Chester Bray, Eddie Bray (Sharon), and Ronald Bray (Latisha); his sisters, Shelia Crum and Charlotte Mills; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. In addition to his parents, Lester was preceded in death by his son, Ty Bray; and his brothers, Billy Bray and Donald Bray. Online condolences may be expressed at magnoliafuneralhome.net.
