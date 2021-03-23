Patricia Ann Thomas Bray, affectionately known by all as "Pat," transitioned from this life to her life eternal suddenly and unexpectedly from her residence at Traceway Manor on Monday, March 22, 2021. She had just celebrated her 83rd birthday on March 14, 2021. Pat was the only child born in Water Valley, MS to the late Clinton Thomas and Lillian Lee Thomas. She grew up in Water Valley and graduated valedictorian of the Water Valley High School in 1954. Pat was married in Calhoun City on Dec. 22, 1955 to the late Billie Bray. They lived in Oxford, Huntsville, AL, Picayune, and ultimately made their home in Tupelo in 1970 where their lives and contributions have positively influenced the quality of life in this area. Pat was a gregarious soul, always encouraging with a kind word and smile. She and Billie were owners of Bray's Music and Electronics and attended First Baptist Church for many years. She then spent over 30 years in service as Financial Secretary at Harrisburg Baptist Church, where she was much beloved. Pat and Billie sang in the choir the whole of their membership at Harrisburg, where their voices were simply celestial. Additionally, she was an Avon Representative and served as District Manager. Gospel music was her favorite pastime. She and Billie attended numerous Gaither concerts around the country and were avid Ole Miss Rebel fans. Pat Bray's earthly pilgrimage brought joy to her family, friends and her God. She was a splendid soul. A celebration of her life will be held at 2 PM Today (Wed., March 24, 2021) at the Harrisburg Baptist Church with Pastor Rob Armstrong, Dr. Forrest Sheffield, Bro. David Langerfeld and Bro. David Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Tupelo Memorial Park. Visitation will be from Noon-service time today only at Harrisburg. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends. Pat is survived by her three daughters and their families: Patricia "Tricia" Bray Wright (Eddie) of Tupelo, Melanie Ann Bray of Atlanta, GA, and Janet Lee Kenyon (Keith) of Nashville, TN; her grandchildren, Katherine Ann Waldon (Burt), Matt Wright, Chelsea Ann Bray, Chance Aaron Kelly (Jaine) and Chris Crumpler (Nicole); and six great-grandchildren. Pallbearers will be Paul Backstrom, Steve Hall, Tim Alexander, David Smith, Glenn Ross, and Alan Bryson. Honorary pallbearers will be former and present staff of Harrisburg Baptist Church. Memorials may be made to Harrisburg Baptist Church, 4675 Cliff Gookin Blvd., Tupelo, MS 38801. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.