JAMES ROY "LIL BROTHER" BRAYLOCK, 77 was born on July 3, 1944, to James and Louise Braylock. On July 15, 2021, at Baptist Memorial- Golden Triangle Hospital in Columbus, MS, he departed this life to be with our Heavenly Father. James Roy attended both Sims and West Amory High School. He was employed with Tupelo Hospital and TKE Drugstore. He enjoyed visiting both the elderly and sick. He also loved encouraging young people to pursue their education. He was a faithful member of Union Grove United Methodist Church and a resident of Starkville Manor in Starkville, MS. Visitation will be on today from 4pm - 6pm at Community Funeral Directors in Nettleton with Graveside Services on Saturday at Union Grove United Methodist Church in Nettleton at 11 am. Arrangements are entrusted to Community Funeral Directors of Nettleton. James Roy will be cherished by many. He leaves behind: two sisters, Addie Morris and Lillie Simmons (Willie) of Wren, MS; and two brothers, Jimmy Braylock of Wren, MS, and Deacon Willie Braylock (Evangelist Lillie) of Racine, WI. He also leaves behind: a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. James Roy is preceded in death by: his father and mother; his sisters, James "Lil Sista" Braylock and Mary Dilworth; and his brother, Harry "Truman" Braylock, Sr.

