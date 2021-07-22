JAMES ROY "LIL BROTHER" BRAYLOCK, 77 was born on July 3, 1944, to James and Louise Braylock. On July 15, 2021, at Baptist Memorial- Golden Triangle Hospital in Columbus, MS, he departed this life to be with our Heavenly Father. James Roy attended both Sims and West Amory High School. He was employed with Tupelo Hospital and TKE Drugstore. He enjoyed visiting both the elderly and sick. He also loved encouraging young people to pursue their education. He was a faithful member of Union Grove United Methodist Church and a resident of Starkville Manor in Starkville, MS. Visitation will be on today from 4pm - 6pm at Community Funeral Directors in Nettleton with Graveside Services on Saturday at Union Grove United Methodist Church in Nettleton at 11 am. Arrangements are entrusted to Community Funeral Directors of Nettleton. James Roy will be cherished by many. He leaves behind: two sisters, Addie Morris and Lillie Simmons (Willie) of Wren, MS; and two brothers, Jimmy Braylock of Wren, MS, and Deacon Willie Braylock (Evangelist Lillie) of Racine, WI. He also leaves behind: a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. James Roy is preceded in death by: his father and mother; his sisters, James "Lil Sista" Braylock and Mary Dilworth; and his brother, Harry "Truman" Braylock, Sr.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.