passed away on Tues., July 14, 2020 at his residence in Okolona. Johnny Allen Braylock was born to his late parents, Mallie Braylock and Judy Bell Box on May 8, 1960 in Chickasaw Co. Johnny Braylock is survived by one brother; Norris Braylock of Okolona, Three sisters, Judy Braylock of Okolona, Annie Braylock of Okolona, and Nancy Robert (James) of Chicago. The visitation will be Thurs., July 16, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. at Williams Memorial. The service will be Fri., July 17, 2020 at the Okolona Oddfellows Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. J.D. King officiating. The mandatory safety guidelines will be followed. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
