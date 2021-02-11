David Edward Brazil, 90, passed peacefully on February 9, 2021, at his home surrounded by family. He was born March 22, 1930, to Elvis Dewey and Jessie Simmons Brazil in Pontotoc, MS. Mr. Brazil was a retired Welder with Ironworkers Local 167 in Memphis. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed going outside and spending time with friends. Services will be at 2:00 PM Saturday, February 13, 2021, at New Life Pentecostal Church with Jerry Ford and Bro. Bobby Goode officiating. Burial will follow in Tippah Memorial Garden. Visitation will be Friday, February 12, 2021, from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the Church and continue Saturday morning from 10:00 AM until service time at 2:00 PM Those left to cherish his memories is his two daughters: Deborah Wood (Billy) of Ripley, and Jennifer Brazil (Jonanthon Bowden) of Ashland; two grandchildren: Eddie Brazil of Ripley and Stephanie Lewis (Dustin) of Ashland; five great-grandchildren: Savannah, Hannah, Anna, Montana, and LeAnna Lewis all of Ashland; an adopted son: Roy Hunter of Ripley; an adopted daughter; Terri Sullivan of Ripley, MS and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife: Bessie Shelton Brazil; a son: Michael Brazil; his parents; three sisters: Louise Holihan, Dutch Guin, and Alene Mallett; four brothers: Charles Brazil, Herman Brazil, Gene Brazil and Joseph Brazil. Pallbearers will be Dustin Lewis, Roy Hunter, Dewayne Walker, Michael Brazil, Larry Brazil, Joseph Spencer, Jeremy Dulin, Bubba Hancock, Steve Brazil, Robert Burns. Expressions of sympathy, for the Brazil family, may be sent to: www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
