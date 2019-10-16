Mary Ann Jackson Roberts Brazil, 82, died Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at The Meadows, Fulton, MS. She was born in Tishomingo County, MS and was a factory worker at Golden Manufacturing. She was a joint member of Old Bethel Methodist Church and Chapel Hill Church of God of Prophecy. Services will be Thursday, October 17, 2 p.m. at Old Bethel Methodist Church, Golden, MS with Bro. Donnie Riley, Bro. Steve Kennedy and Bro. Charlie Summerford officiating. Burial will be in Old Bethel Cemetery, Golden, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements. Survivors are four children - Terry Stanley (Shelly) Golden, MS, Joe Roberts (Teiah) Red Bay, AL, Linda Pruitt (Terry) Golden, MS and Reggie Roberts, Dennis, MS; seven grandchildren - Tasha Strickland (Rodney), Chad Helton (Kelsey Bentley), Josh Stanley (Wendy), Jacob Stanley (Hannah), Adam Howell (Delilah), Brody Roberts and Cayden Roberts and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by husbands, Arthur Lee Roberts and Harlon Brazil; her parents, John and Florence Whitehead Jackson; a brother, Troy Jackson and two sisters, Annie Jackson and Louverdie Roberts. Pallbearers will be Josh Stanley, Jacob Stanley, Chad Helton, Brody Roberts, Brock Dexter and Colton Gilliland. Honorary pallbearers will be David Roberts, Donald Ray Thomas, Ray Lynch, Jack Ivy, Rodney Strickland, Clyne Pounders and Tony Jackson. Visitation will be Wednesday, October 16, 6-9 p.m. at Old Bethel Methodist Church.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.