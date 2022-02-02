Mary Ellen Brazil, age 86, passed away surrounded by her children and grandchildren at her residence. She was born June 8, 1935 to George Lee and Ella Ardena Caldwell Reeder. Mary Ellen was a lifelong member of Center Hill Baptist Church where she started playing the piano as a young girl and continued until her health failed. She was a career seamstress working at Futorian Furniture in New Albany and Okolona and later was instrumental in developing Brazil Furniture with her son Mike. Mary Ellen enjoyed spending time with her family. Services will be at 2:00 PM Saturday, February 5, 2022 at Center Hill Baptist Church with Rev. J.W. Owen and Rev. Keith Cobb officiating; burial will follow in Pontotoc Memorial Gardens. Browning Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Survivors include her children, Vicki Brazil and Mike Brazil (Von); one sister, Shirley Matthews; three grandchildren, Amber Steele, Brandon Gooch (Candace) and Chandler Brazil (Chelsea); and three great grandchildren, Addie Grace Steele, Ellen Bost Gooch and Fletcher Brazil. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William Derlie Brazil; and her siblings, Mildred Reeder, Louis Wayne Reeder, James Reeder and Georgia Lee Daniel. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 PM Friday at the funeral home and on Saturday from 1 to 2 PM at Center Hill Baptist Church with the service to follow at the church. The family would like to express gratitude to Polly and Lola, her special friends and caregivers and to Dr. Washington and Kindred Hospice. Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.