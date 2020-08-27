Justin Adam Breedlove, 37, went to heaven on August 26, 2020. He was born October 21, 1982, to Steven Hall Breedlove and Marilyn Ann Spradling Breedlove. He worked as a cashier at Cracker Barrel in Tupelo before becoming disabled in 2011. He was an avid sports fan, especially of the Ole Miss Rebels and the New Orleans Saints, and loved playing basketball with his kids while his health permitted. He also enjoyed going to the movies with his wife. He had a kind and generous heart, and was, most of all, the best dad anyone could ever want. Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 29, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie with Bro. Bert Harper officiating. Burial will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Tabbitha Breedlove, of Pontotoc; his children, Cameron Breedlove of Guntown, and Riley Breedlove and Isabelle White, both of Pontotoc; his sister, Stefani Breedlove of Tupelo; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Patricia and Arlis Lee Warren, Sr.; a brother-in-law, Arlis Warren, Jr.; his best friend, Jonathan Wilburn; and a host of cousins, other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Hoyt andLaura Mae Breedlove, and Willie and Bennie Spradling; his uncle, Kelly Wade Spradling; a sister-in-law, Letisha Warren; and an aunt, Janice Bratcher. Pallbearers will be Jonathan Wilburn, Shawn Odom, Cameron Breedlove, and Ray Flynn. Visitation will be from noon until service time Saturday at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared with the Breedlove family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
82°
Sunny
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Cloudy skies early with isolated thunderstorms developing late. Low 77F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Tonight
Cloudy skies early with isolated thunderstorms developing late. Low 77F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: August 27, 2020 @ 5:45 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.