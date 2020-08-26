Larry Dale Breedlove, 51, resident of the Michigan City and UnitedStates Army Veteran , quietly departed this life Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Methodist Hospital in Germantown, TN. A Service of Remembrance will be at 2 PM Friday, August 28 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care located at the intersection of Hwy 30 and W. Bankhead. Reverend Wayne Sheffield will officiate and a private burial will be in the Rice Chapel United Methodist Church. Larry was born October 1, 1968 in Aurora, Illinois and is the son of Carolyn Sharp Carpenter (George) of Lamar, MS and the late David Edward Breedlove, Sr. He was a graduate of Ashland High School and was a long distance truck operator for Witt Works in Nesbit for 22 years. A Christian, he proudly served his country as a paratrooper in the United States Army during the Persian Gulf War Period. The family appreciates you prayers as they say goodbye to someone they loved deeply. In addition to his mother and step father, survivors include two sisters, Vivian Ramage of Michigan City, MS and Carla Huey of Holly Springs. In addition to his father, he was also preceded in death by a sister, Vicky Breedlove and brother, David Breedlove, Jr. The family requests that memorials be directed to the Wounded Warrior Project at woundedwarriorproject.org. The American Flag at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care honors Larry and all Veterans for their service to our country...GOD BLESS AMERICA!!! The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with Larry's family at nafuneralsandcremations.com
