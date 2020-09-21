HOLLY SPRINGS, MS -- Beth Breithaupt, 60, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020, at her home in Holly Springs. Services will be on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 2:00 PM at graveside in Hill Crest Cemetery with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge.

