Henry C. Brevard, Jr. was born December 26, 1921, in Amory, MS, to Henry Clyde Brevard, Sr. and Susan Lucretia Boyd Brevard. He died on Monday, February 24, 2020, at home in Tupelo, MS after living a self - described "wonderful life." Henry was a 1939 graduate of Amory High School, and he received a B.S. degree in civil engineering from the University of Mississippi in 1943. Upon graduation from the University, Henry volunteered for the Army Air Corp cadet flight program. He received his "wings" as an Air Corp navigator in 1944, and he was assigned as a navigation flight instructor to the Hondo Army Air Field in Hondo, TX. Later, he completed training as a B29 navigator for the Pacific Theater. The war ended prior to the deployment of his squadron to the Pacific Theater. On August 18, 1946, after an engagement through the last of the war years, he married his cherished fiancee, Mae Elizabeth "Beth" Boozer of Shannon, MS. This remarkable marriage, characterized by faith and devotion, was to last sixty - seven years until Beth's passing on August 16, 2013. The marriage was blessed with two children, Elise Brevard Smith (Mike) and David Emery Brevard (Shawn). Those children, his grandchildren, and his great grandson were the focus of his attention for his later years of life. After his discharge from the service, Henry was employed by the Design Section of the U. S. Corps of Engineers in Vicksburg, MS. He assisted in the design and development of the Grenada Dam and Reservoir. Following his work with the Corps, he worked as a structural engineer in the Department of Bridge Design of the Mississippi Highway Department. In 1949 Henry moved to Tupelo, where in the spring of 1949, he co - founded B & B Concrete Co., Inc. with his father - in - law, Riley C. Boozer. The company was a pioneer in the ready - mix concrete industry in north Mississippi. At the time of its founding, B & B operated the only ready - mix concrete plant in Mississippi between Jackson, MS and Memphis, TN. The company and its affiliates now have fifteen ready mix concrete plants in north Mississippi plus a concrete pipe manufacturing plant and a precast concrete manufacturing plant. Henry was the chairman of the board of B & B Concrete Co., Inc. and of Concrete Industries, Inc. He was inducted into the Mississippi Concrete Association's Hall of Fame in 2013, as a member of the inaugural class of inductees. Henry was the chairman of the board for North Mississippi Health Services from 1984 to 1987. As chairman, he helped negotiate the purchase of North Mississippi Medical Center from Lee County. He was a founding trustee and chairman of the board of the North Mississippi Health Services Foundation. In 2001 he and his family established the Brevard Family Endowment at the Health Care Foundation of North Mississippi (formerly the NMHS Foundation). He had a continuing interest and involvement in the work of the University of Mississippi School of Engineering. He served as president of the Engineering Alumni Advisory Board, the Engineering Alumni Chapter, and the Woods Order for the School of Engineering. He established the Brevard Family Scholarship Endowment for the School of Engineering and the Brevard Family Engineering Chair in Civil Engineering. He and his family established the Elizabeth B. Brevard Women's Council Scholarship Endowment in 2001. In 1988 he was selected as a member of the University of Mississippi Alumni Hall of Fame. He received the University of Mississippi's Engineer of Distinction Award and the Engineer of Service Award. In recognition of his commitment and support of the University and the School of Engineering, the University honored Henry and his family by renaming the Old Chemistry Building as Brevard Hall in April 2011. A member of the First United Methodist Church of Tupelo, he served as chairman of the building committee, delegate to annual conference, lay leader, chairman of the finance committee, a member of the trustees, and as a Sunday school class teacher in either the youth or adult divisions for over forty - five years. Henry served as president of the Yocona Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America, chairman of the board of Mississippi Methodist Senior Services, Inc., chairman of the board of the University of Mississippi Foundation, president of the Tupelo Kiwanis Club, board member for First Citizen's National Bank, board member of the MUW Foundation, board member of the Baddour Center, board member of the CREATE Foundation, board member for the Center for the Study of Southern Culture for the University of Mississippi, board member of the Mississippi Economic Council, board member of the Community Development Foundation, board member of the Tupelo Art Gallery, and board member of the Tupelo Symphony Orchestra. He received the Tupelo Junior Auxiliary's Citizen of the Year Award in 1989. Henry and Beth received a McLean Award for Philanthropy from the CREATE Foundation in 2007. In 1949 he was admitted into the National Society of Professional Engineers. At the time of his passing at age 98, Henry was the oldest living licensee as a professional engineer in the state of Mississippi. Due to the current health emergency, a private Service of Death and Resurrection will be held on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at the First United Methodist Church in Tupelo, MS with Rev. Dr. Embra Jackson, Rev. David Shumaker, and Rev. Smith Lilley. A private family committal service will be held at the Brevard Family Plot at the Masonic Cemetery in Amory, MS. Friends may view the service at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, March 22, 2020, at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. W. E. Pegues Funeral Directors is assisting their friends with arrangements. Survivors include his daughter, Elise Brevard Smith and her husband Mike of Ridgeland; his son, David Brevard and his wife Shawn of Tupelo; three grandchildren, Riley Smith and his wife Lillie of Washington, D.C., Stewart B. McMillan and her husband Victor of Tupelo, and Lizzie B. Doorly and her husband Denis of Brooklyn, NY; one great grandchild, Henry Jennings McMillan of Tupelo; one niece, Susan Peeler Fuller and her husband Allen of Orlando, FL; one nephew, Joe Frank Peeler, Jr. and his wife Cheryl of Amory, and a host of great nieces and nephews, great great nieces and nephews, and great great great nieces and nephews who all affectionately referred to Henry as "Uncle Bubber"; and his angelic caregivers: Twila Chandler, Lela Green, Denise Pulliam, Elsie Smith, and Montanna Spraggins. Along with his parents and wife, he was predeceased by two sisters, Elizabeth Ann Brevard and Frances Louise "Weesie" Brevard Peeler, and a brother - in - law, Joe Frank Peeler, Sr. Honorary pallbearers will be the present and former employees of B & B Concrete Co., Inc. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 854, Tupelo, MS 38802; the Health Care Foundation of North Mississippi, 830 South Gloster Street, Tupelo, MS 38801 designated for the Brevard Family Endowment; and the University of Mississippi Foundation, 406 University Avenue, Oxford, MS 38655 designated for the Brevard Family Scholarship Endowment for the School of Engineering. Friends may sign Mr. Brevard's guestbook to express their sympathy at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Opinion Poll
POLL: Have you completed your census form?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.