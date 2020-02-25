TUPELO -- Henry C. Brevard, Jr., 98, passed away Tuesday, February 24, 2020, at his home in Tupelo. Services will be on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at 3 p.m. at First United Methodist Church. Visitation will be on Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 3 until 5 p.m. at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo and Sunday, March 22, 2020, from 2 p.m. until service time in the gathering room at the church. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Burial will follow at Amory Masonic Cemetery.

