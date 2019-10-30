ABERDEEN -- Brenda Brewer, 67, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019, at the Care Center in Aberdeen. Services will be on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. until 12:00 P.M. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will be in New Hope Cemetery in Hatley, MS.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.