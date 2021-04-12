Mr. Charles Henry Brewer, 70, died Saturday, April 10, 2021, at his home in Etta, MS. The family plans to follow his wishes with a simple celebration of life at his home. Mr. Brewer was born in New Albany, MS to the late Charlie and Ruby Cook Brewer. He retired from Kevin Charles Furniture and continued to stay busy farming. He was humble, easygoing and a man of few needs. He loved his family, enjoyed spending time outdoors fishing and hunting and was proud to meet his third grandchild. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Peggy Brewer of Etta, MS; two sons, Keith Brewer of Oxford, MS and Anthony Brewer and his wife, Grace of Etta, MS; two sisters, Kathleen Maxey of Myrtle, MS and Charlsie Vance of Myrtle, MS and three grandchildren, Raelynn Brewer, Paisley Brewer and Everett Brewer.
