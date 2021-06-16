Doris Ann Brewer, 59, was completely healed when she started her new life in Heaven on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Born on March 14, 1962, in Monroe County, she was a daughter to Brenda Griggs Jernigan and the late Billy K Thompson. Doris grew up in Monroe County in a large family where she had three sisters and three brothers. She graduated from Hatley High School in 1980 and shortly thereafter, she married the loved of her life, Bobby Brewer on May 10, 1980. Through the years, they were blessed with three children and a large extended family. Doris loved her husband and she worked for many years to help support their family. She worked in the packaging department at Red Cap and eventually she became a cabinet assembler working at Davis Cabinet Shop. A woman with a great work ethic, Doris had a strong will, was selfless, and she always gave to others in need. She lived out her Christian faith everyday as she was devoted to God and her family. They were the center of her life, and she did all she could to provide and help instill a strong faith of God in them. Doris attended both Living Water Church in Mooreville and Bethel Apostolic in Amory. She liked to listen to old gospel hymns and whenever the opportunity arose, she would help clothe families who had lost everything or feed others in need. In her free time, she liked to have yard sales. Doris cared for others, with Foster children having a special place in her heart. At times, she was blunt and honest about certain matters, yet she always used kindness when speaking to others. Doris volunteered to help work at the food pantry at church and helped with any children involved activities. With all her accomplishments in her life, her family and grandchildren gave her great pride as they grew, loved, and reached many goals. Words cannot describe all that she meant to those who were near and dear to Doris. The family and friends know that she is with God and they look forward to the day they are reunited. They know that she is no longer suffering and they will reflect on all the great memories through the years. She is survived by her loving husband, Bobby Brewer, Greenwood Springs, MS; daughters, Brandy Strickland (John), Greenwood Springs, MS, Crystal Rushing (Corey), Mooreville, MS; son, Bobby C. Brewer, Greenwood Springs, MS; grandchildren, John Logan Strickland, Katlyn Strickland, Tanner Brewer, Rylie Brewer, Caden Rushing, Collin Rushing, and Coen Rushing; sisters, Wanda Blair, Smithville, Royce Johnson, Fulton, and Chasney Glass, Mooreville; brothers, Keith Thompson, Mooreville, and Steven Griggs, Mooreville; many nieces and nephews. In addition to her father, Billy K Thompson, she was preceded in death by her brother, John Allen Thompson, and step-mother, Almon Thompson. Her Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 11:00 am at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home with Bro. Stanley Blaylock officiating. Burial will follow in Lann Cemetery, Greenwood Springs, MS with pallbearers being Corey Rushing, Steven Griggs, Brandon Blair, John Jackson, Austin Nicholas, and Mark Stanford. Honorary Pallbearers will be Levi Blair and Dallas Blair. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, June 18, 2021, from 5:00 p until 8:00 pm at the funeral home in Amory, MS. Condolences and memories may be shared with her family at eepicklefuneralhome.com.
