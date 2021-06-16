Doris Ann Brewer, 59, passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at her residence in Greenwood Springs, MS. Services will be on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 11:00 am at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, Mississippi. Visitation will be on Friday, June 18, 2021 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, MS. Burial will follow at Lann Cemetery, Greenwood Springs, Mississippi.

