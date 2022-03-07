Joy Lavanda Brewer, 64, passed away Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany following a brief illness. A Memorial Service honoring the life of Mrs. Brewer will be 5 PM, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care. Mrs. Brewer was born March 3, 2022, in Pensacola, FL to the late Patrick and Lavanda Williams Egan. She received her education in the Escambia County School System and was a devoted wife, mother, and homemaker for most of her life. Whether she was enjoying a cup of coffee while keeping up with the ID channel or knitting and working on a cross word puzzle, Mrs. Brewer's fun nature and infectious personality will be missed by all those who knew and loved her. Visitation will be 3 PM until 5 PM, Wednesday March 9, 2022, at New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care. Those left to cherish her memories include her husband, Vinson Brewer, her daughter, Lauren Brewer(Layke Foster) , her mother in law, Mary Brewer, her sister, Mary Egan Lash, one brother, and her two grandchildren, Kyle Rooker and Jentri Foster. She is also preceded in death by one sister. New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invites you to share memories at nafuneralsandcremations.com
