Joyce Elrod Brewer, 83, passed away Sunday, August 29, 2021, at the North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born March 9, 1938, in Red Bay, to Samuel Rube and Cora Burks Elrod. She was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. She worked at Itawamba Manufacturing, and was a home maker. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, canning, mowing, and working in her yard. Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, September 2, 2021, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with bro. Jackie Gray and Bro. Bobby Humphres officiating. Burial will be in the Hillcrest Masonic Cemetery. Survivors include one daughter, Sherry Young of Fulton; two sisters, Ruby Inman of Sardis and Sylvia Sims of Hamilton, MS; six grandchildren, Jonathan Smith, Erin Smith, Amanda Turner, T.C. Ausborne, Hannah Gray, and Beth Mayo; thirteen great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ulice Brewer; two daughters, Juanette Ausborne and Angie Bittner; one brother, Hoyt Elrod; one sister, Charlene Nichols; and her parents. Pallbearers will be her grandsons. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5:00-8:00 p.m. and on Thursday from noon until service time at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home. Online condolences can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
