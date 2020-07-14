Kitty Hill Brewer, 88, died Monday, July 13, 2020. She was born in Mantachie, May 4, 1932 to Leonard and Lorine Cummings Hill and was a 1950 graduate of Tupelo High School. On October 3, 1959, she married William Hopkins Brewer. Kitty was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church in Tupelo where she was active in WMU. She was also a member of the Tupelo Woman's Literary Club and Friends of the Lee County Library. Survivors include her three children, Jack White Brewer of Russellville, Alabama, Emily Hill Brewer of Tupelo and Susan Rees Brewer Meredith and her husband, Mark also of Tupelo; and three grandchildren, Elizabeth Rees Meredith, Kathryn Alan Meredith, Charles Aubrey Meredith all of Tupelo. She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, William Hopkins Brewer; her parents; and five siblings, Maurice Hill, Joyce Hill Young, Eileen Hill Dorroh, Frank Hill and Carolyn Hill Frazier. Services honoring her life will be 2 p.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Dr. Gayle Alexander officiating. A private graveside service will be in Tupelo Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be her nephews. Memorials may be made to the Baptist Children's Village, 114 Marketridge Drive, Ridgeland, MS 39157, Tupelo Regional Rehab, PO Box 1295, Tupelo, MS 38802 or your charity of choice. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
