Phillip Brewer, 59, died Monday, December 7, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital- North Mississippi in Oxford. He was born in Aberdeen, September 16, 1961 to Willis Earl Brewer and Flora Aline Renfro. Phillip was raised in Amory by his loving mother and his dad, Johnny Reed Kyle and was a graduate of Amory High School. On April 7, 1990, he married Alissa Brown. Phillip enjoyed watching the New Orleans Saints and Mississippi State Bulldogs play football and the Atlanta Braves play baseball, but more than anything, Phillip just loved life. He always had a smile on his face and a hug ready to give. He was a talker and loved to share about his family and life on the road and often checked in with family while he was away. Phillip was a happy man who never met a stranger. He was a man of faith and loved the Lord. We have peace in knowing that he is sitting beside our Heavenly Father with a brand new body and huge smile on his face. Selfishly, our hearts are broken because he is no longer with us physically, but we know he is in a better place and we will meet again. Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Alissa Brewer of Mooreville; two daughters, Jessica and Emily Brewer of Mooreville; two sisters, Kathi Thompson and her husband, Billy, and Cindy England and her husband, Don, all of Wren; three brothers, Johnny Kyle and his wife, Eloise, of Wren, Roger Kyle and his wife, Crissy, of Mooreville and Terry Brewer of Amory; and mother, Flora Kyle of Wren. He was preceded in death by his dad, Johnny Reed Kyle; brother, Timmy Brewer; mother-in-law, Carolyn Brown; and his father, Willis Earl Brewer and his wife, Nancy. There will be a private family gathering prior to graveside services at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo Wednesday, December 9, 2020. A graveside service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 9, 2020 in Gilvo Cemetery with Rev. Neal Ramage officiating. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
