Mary Ann Jamerson Bridges, 77, passed away on Monday, February 14, 2022 at her home in Amory. She was born on May 22, 1944 in Fulton to Troy Dewayne and Dorothy Oleta Owens Jamerson. She graduated from IAHS in 1962 and prior to her retirement, she worked for Lift, Inc. as a social worker. She married Richard Bridges on January 4, 1964. A member of Faith Baptist Church, she loved serving Jesus and caring for others through Meals on Wheels. Gardening brought her joy, but nothing put a smile on her face like bragging on her grandchildren, Jake, Brett, Caroline, and Anna Clark. She never met an animal she didn't feed, and she never missed a chance to laugh with her boys. Her selfless acts of love blessed the lives of her family and countless friends over the years and no one ever left her house hungry or without a hug. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home in Amory with Bro. Harvey Coplin and Bro. Chuck Moffett officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Vernon Cemetery near Fulton. In addition to her husband of 58 years, Richard Bridges, she is survived by three sons, Tony Bridges (Jeanette) of Guntown, Tim Bridges (Karen) of Amory, and Jon Bridges (Kim) of Olive Branch; brother, Johnny Jamerson (Brenda) of Fairview; two sisters, Agnes Harper of Smithville and Kathy Ashley (Jeff) of Golden; grandchildren, Brett Bridges, Jake Bridges (Kimmie), Caroline Bridges, and Anna Clark Bridges; great grandchildren, Caden Bridges, Kalie Bridges, Colton Bridges, Silas Bridges, and Willow Jean Bridges; uncle Jack Owens of Fulton; and special friends, Jane Hunter, Shirley Parish, Billie Young, and Ann Tackett. She was preceded in death by a brother, Terry Jamerson, sister, Janice Sandlin; grandson, Bethany Bridges; brother-in-law, PeeWee Harper; and her parents. Pallbearers will be Patrick Shook, Louis Duke, Jake Bridges, Jeff Ashley, Chris Chambers, Jimmy Floyd and Corey Floyd. Honorary pallbearers will be Jackie Duke, Jimmy Clark, and Johnny Harper. Visitation will be on Wednesday evening from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
