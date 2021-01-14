Billie Sue Bridges, 88, of Iuka, passed away Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. She was born September 18, 1932 in Union County to David and Edna Cathryn Corder Williams. She was a member of Snowdown Methodist Church in Iuka. She loved being outdoors, gardening, and crocheting. Private graveside service will be 2:00 P.M. Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Lee Memorial Park with Bro. Randy Rice officiating. Due to the pandemic there will be no visitation. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her son, Rick Bridges (Twila); daughter, Kathy Bridges Lomenick; four grandchildren, Mackenzie Nix (Rudy), Madison Nelson (Jesse), Joel Lomenick (Jocelyn), and Megan Lomenick; three greatgrandchildren, Jordy Nelson, Poppy Nelson, and Rigby Nelson; sister, Blanche Armstrong; sister-in-law, Jo Lane Williams; brother-in-law, Ralph Baker, and a host of nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Bridges; parents, sisters, Nellie Ellis and Lanie Baker; and brothers, Esque Williams, David Williams, and Bill Jack Williams Honorary pallbearers will be her nephews.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.