Chad Bridges,54, passed away at his home on Friday, December 03, 2021. He was a longtime resident of Birmingham Ridge Community. Chad graduated from Saltillo High School and retired from Lowe's Contract Sales Dept. He was an avid outdoorsman and cattleman. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and spending time with his family and friends. He was a member of Birmingham Ridge Baptist Church. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Sunday, December 05, 2021 at 1:00 p. m. with Bro. Bobby Holland officiating. Burial will be in McNeil Cemetery. He is survived by his father, Sam Bridges; son, Ryan Bridges; daughter, Gracie Bridges; brother, Jason Bridges (Teresa); significant other, Angela Mohr; step-sons, Rivers Mohr and Chase Mohr; niece, Hannah Holland; nephew, Noah Bridges; host of family and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Sue Bridges; grandparents, Q.L. "Tip" and Lucille Bridges and Robert Lee and Mary Timmons. Pallbearers will be Michael Morgan, Dusty Kyle, Randy Hutcheson, Chase Mohr, Rivers Mohr and Gregory Vinson. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home from 11:00 until service time at 1:00 p. m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfueralservice.com
