Dennis Edward "Eskimo" Bridges, 58, died on Friday, December 11, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born April 17, 1962 in Little Rock, AR to Edward L and Joyce Standridge Bridges. He was a truck driver. Dennis was also survived by numerous friends, who knew him best by Eskimo. Happiness was a big theme throughout his life, as was friendship. He loved being surrounded with laughter and spending time simply creating lasting memories. He cherished life and always found a way to bring a smile to the faces of those surrounding him. Dennis prided himself in the elaborate stories that he would tell of his many life experiences, simply to see the reaction that he would get. He was a true friend, whose legacy will continue to live on in the hearts of those he held dear. Graveside services will be at 2:00p.m. on Monday, December 14, 2020 at Fairfield Cemetery with Bro. Jerry Bishop officiating. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. He is survived by is his parents, Edward L. Bridges and Joyce Standridge Bridges; a sister, Lisa Warren (Ricky); a nephew, Caleb Warren; and a niece, Ana-Grace Warren. He is also survived by numerous friends, who knew him best by Eskimo. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com

