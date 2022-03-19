Gary Wilburn Bridges (71) passed away Friday, March 18, 2022 at the Oxford Veterans Home. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of Trinity Bible Believing Church. He was born on December 4, 1950 to the late Wilburn and Evelyn Brooks Bridges. He was a 1968 graduate of Jumpertown High School. He joined the Army in 1969 and served our country for two years in Vietnam. He developed Agent Orange while serving and suffered and dealt with it for years. When he returned from the Army, he attended NEMCC and received his degree. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, traveling and playing with his cat, Prissy. He loved children, he was a man of God, he was a man of prayer and he was a brother to many and a friend to all. Gary worked for Walker Reed Sweeney for about 6 years. He then went to work for the Prentiss County Extension Service where he worked for over 30 years before he retired. He worked in many areas of the County Extension service. He taught gun safety in the high school systems in Alcorn and Prentiss County for many years and loved this part of his job working and teaching kids safety. He received many state and local awards for his service during his 30 plus years for the State of MS. He also served as Alderman in Jumpertown and loved working and helping his community. Services are 11 am Monday, March 21, 2022 in the Booneville Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Johnny Wayne Bridges officiating. Burial will follow in the Crossroads Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-8 pm Sunday, March 20, 2022 in the Booneville Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home. Gary is survived by his sister, Dana Tennison (Jerry); his special family and caregivers, Johnny & Renae Bridges, Jonna Bridges, Jennifer Coggins, Zoe Simms, Amy Morris and Debbie & Keith Thornton and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Paula Wallis Bridges and his son, WesLee Paul Bridges. The family would like to give a special thanks to the Encompass Care and the Oxford Veterans Home. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
