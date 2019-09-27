DENNIS, MS -- L.C. Bridges, 88, passed away Friday, September 27, 2019, at North Ms. Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Sunday, September 29, 3 p.m. at Old Union Baptist Church, Belmont, MS. Visitation will be on Saturday, September 28, 6-9 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS and he will lie in state Sunday, September 29, 2-3 p.m. at Old Union Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Old Union Cemetery, Belmont, MS.

