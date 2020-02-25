Larry Gene Bridges, 62, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020 surrounded by his family at NMMC. He retired from Stone Container after 30 plus years and he enjoyed fishing, dirt track racing, singing and spending time with friends. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Thursday, February 27, 2020 @ 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Ray Guin and Cecil Rhodes officiating. Burial will be in the Hills Chapel Cemetery. He is survived by two sons, Jason Bridges (Amanda) of Mantachie and Josh Bridges (Hannah) of Kirkville; daughter, Courtney Mills (BJ) of Mantachie; brother, Thomas Bridges (Jackie) of Kirkville; brother-in-law, Robert Ray; three grandsons, Zack Mills, Cory Mills and Riley Bridges; granddaughter, Darcy Bridges; host of other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Edward "J.E." and Ruby Evelyn Mabry Bridges; sister, Shirley Ray. Pallbearers will be Rick Owens, George Kidwell, Donnie Abbott, William Abbott, Bub Reese, Ray Austin and Bubba Gray. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Wednesday evening from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com

