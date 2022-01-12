Michael Dean Bridges, 70, passed away on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at his home in the Kirkville Community. He was born September 4, 1951, to Arthur and Nova Lee Bridges. He farmed and logged most all his life. He enjoyed watching westerns, football, and NASCAR. Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 14, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie with Bro. Ray Guin and Bro. Douglas Kitchens officiating. Burial will be in the Kirkville Cemetery. Survivors include one son, Michael Don Bridges of Kirkville; a special friend and caregiver, Pattie Johnson of Kirkville; one step- son, Bobby Gentry of New Albany; three brothers, Billy Joe Bridges of Kirkville, Johnnie Mac Bridges of Texas and William T. Bridges of Tennessee; one sister, Nora Bridges of the Ratliff community; four grandchildren, Jeffery Bridges, Tori Bridges, Michael Bridges, and Hannah Bridges Cook; one great grandchild. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Judy Bridges and Nancy Sheffield; and his parents. Visitation will be Friday from 9:00 a.m. until service time at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie.
